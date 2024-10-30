Jenna Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee shuts down speculation he was laughing at Channing Tatum's breakup

News broke yesterday that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have ended their engagement after three years together. While there were many heartbroken fans, people began to speculate if Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, was laughing at the situation.

© Araya Doheny Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan's went public with their relationship 6 months after her divorce

Shortly after the news broke, Kazee shared a post on his Instagram story with a screen full of "HAHAHAHAHHAAH."

The next post was a joke about a house plant, which he tagged Dewan in. Given the timing, some headlines suggested his laugh was about the breakup.

On Wednesday, Kazee addressed the speculation, explaining that he was laughing at a TikTok about dying house plants reacting when they see you put water in the coffee machine instead of their pot. "A guy can't laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today's world I see..." he wrote.

"See? It's funny because it's relatable. Get a life," he wrote. The father also shared more pictures of their struggling plants to prove his point, even posting a video showing "the most damning part"—a dying plant right next to their coffee machine.

Kazee made it clear he wasn’t taking a dig at Tatum, and the evidence seemed to back him up.

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020, just weeks before welcoming their son Callum. They recently welcomed their second child, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, in June.

Although Dewan and Tatum split six years ago, their divorce wasn’t finalized until September 2024.

© Getty Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Feb 2, 2015, in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, they agreed to waive spousal support and committed to resolving future child support issues privately with a judge. One key point of the negotiations was earnings from Tatum's Magic Mike franchise, which Dewan's lawyers argued involved community effort and marital funds.