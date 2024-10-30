Celebrities are voting! Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and more share photos ahead of the 2024 presidential elections

Celebrities are reminding their followers of the importance of voting. Over the past couple of days, celebrities of all ages have shared political statements, including their endorsements, and their plans to vote in the coming elections. While some might wait for November 5th, the official election day, others are getting a head start by voting via absentee ballot or heading to their polling place early.

Have a look at some of the celebrities who have cast their vote:

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie proudly boasting her "I voted" sticker. "Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters," she wrote in the post's caption, reminding her followers of the importance of using their voices and the privilege of living in a democracy.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez shared a TikTok of her voting experience, which she snuck in before attending the premiere of her awaited show, "The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shared a selfie, revealing that she voted early. To commemorate the occasion, she wore a golden necklace that read "Vote."

Billie Eilish and Finneas

© @billieeilish Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and Finneas encouraged their followers with an Instagram story, showing them voting early at their polling place. "Happy vote early day!" reads the story, which shows the musicians alongside two election workers.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer shared an Instagram story with her "I voted" sticker proudly glued to her nose. "Did my civic duty!" she captioned the post. "Did you know that most Americans can vote right now?"

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon, the master of a good dance video, shared a clip of himself submitting his ballot. He was dancing, of course. "Officially cast my vote," he wrote. "The election doesn’t start on Nov 5th; that’s when it ends. Vote early!"