Selena Gomez steals the show in fiery red strapless dress in latest Los Angeles outing

Selena Gomez was all smiles last night in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star urged her fans and followers to vote by documenting her latest outing, taking a moment to drop her ballot wearing a stunning red ensemble as she was on her way to the premiere of the highly anticipated revival of 'Wizards of Waverly Place.'

The actress, who has shared her excitement for the upcoming 'Emilia Perez' movie, which is already causing Oscar buzz for her performance, wore a red sequin Rodarte dress paired with matching pointed-toe heels.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Selena Gomez at El Capitan Theatre

The strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit, with Selena completing the fiery ensemble with statement rings and a soft glam makeup look, including a glossy pink lip. She showed off her short hairstyle and smiled for the cameras at the event.

© Steve Granitz Selena Gomez arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

Selena reunited with her co-star and longtime friend David Henrie, who looked elegant in a navy blazer and trousers paired with white sneakers. Both stars have previously shared their excitement for the revival of the show, introducing the show to a new generation.

© Steve Granitz David Henrie, Selena Gomez at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

Their experience filming the show:

"I trust Selena completely and just want her to be happy," David said to E! News. "She knows I'll always have her back." "We're all adults now so it's changed," the actor said about their friendship. "It was more big brother growing up, but now we're all kind of equals. Her and my wife actually get along very well. They have woman-to-woman conversations and I just chime in with a joke or something. But it's been good."

"That sibling dynamic you feel while you're watching the show, we were like that off camera too," he said about their time together on set. "We really did care about one another. I think it's a wonderful culture to have each other's backs, to have an openness. It's been wonderful."