Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses presidential candidate; 'I will always be an American'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed a political candidate for the upcoming elections. The actor and former Governor of California shared an impassioned post on X, revealing that while he normally doesn't endorse candidates, he had to share his thoughts and opinions with the American public.

© GettyImages Arnold Schwarzenegger is reminding Americans to vote

Schwarzenegger published his post earlier this morning, revealing that he was endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The post surprised many considering that Schwarzenegger has been a Republican for most of his life, representing the party while serving as Governor of California.

He began his post by sharing that he's not one for political endorsements and that he "hates" politics. While he made it clear that he's not pleased with either party, he can't tune out of the conversation. "But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets," he said, referring to Donald Trump's numerous statements questioning the results of the 2020 elections.

"To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious."

© Justin Sullivan Schwarzenegger served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011

"And I will always be an American before I am a Republican," he continued.

"That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

You can read Schwarzenegger's post in full below.

Schwarzenegger and Trump's complicated relationship

While many were surprised that Schwarzenegger endorsed Harris and Walz, longtime followers know that his relationship with Trump is contentious. The two have known each other for years, with Schwarzenegger making appearances on Trump's show "The Celebrity Apprentice" and even replacing him as host in 2015. In 2016, things took a turn when Schwarzenegger revealed that he wouldn't be voting for Trump.

"As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American," he wrote in a post.

Following the Capitol riots, Schwarzenegger issued a statement calling Trump a "failed leader." He also said that Trump "will go down in history as the worst president ever."