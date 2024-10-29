Selena Gomez votes in her 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere dress

Selena Gomez is exercising her right to vote... right before going to the premiere of her new TV show. In a TikTok video, Gomez shared her journey to vote early, showing her followers the moment when she dropped her vote in the ballot box as she wore a sparkly Rodarte dress.

© Kyusung Gong Selena Gomez and David Henrie at the premiere of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

The clip shows Gomez excited to attend the premiere and to vote. Set to Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go," the clip opens with Gomez speaking to the camera. "On my way to the 'Wizards' premiere!" she says, showing off a look at her red gown.

Gomez is then seen quickly walking towards a ballot box. "You can't go to the premiere without voting!" she said in a sing-song voice. "Make sure that sucker's in!" she said after dropping her vote.

She then proudly showed off her red Roger Vivier clutch purse, which had an "I Voted" sticker proudly on it. "ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!" reads the TikTok's caption.

Early voting is ongoing across the country. Election day is set for next Tuesday, November 5th. You can watch the full video below.

Gomez was attending the premiere of 'The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Yesterday, Gomez attended the premiere of "The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," the sequel to the Disney show that launched her career to fame and international recognition.

Gomez and her co-star David Henrie are featured and are also producers of "The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place." The series follows an adult Justin Russo (Henrie), whose normal and non-magical life is disrupted by his sister, Alex Russo (Gomez). He reluctantly returns to a magical life after Alex introduces him to a young wizard-in-training in need of mentorship.

“It did feel like going home,” said Gomez to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was so funny because when I showed it to my mom, she literally just died laughing. She goes, ‘You two just still have it.’ Because I think we bring that out in each other.”