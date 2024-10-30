Salma Hayek reveals she 'supports' herself despite marriage to billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is not interested in being a billionaire's wife. In a new profile, Hayek discussed her work as a philanthropist, actress, and producer, revealing that she's more interested in being productive and making money than ever before.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault

The profile was published in The Wall Street Journal and has Hayek discussing her and her family's financial status with a lot of transparency.

“To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money,” she said when discussing her marriage to Francois-Henri Pinault, the chief executive of Kering, a luxury group that owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and more of the world's leading fashion brands.

Pinault's worth is estimated at around $20.6 billion, per Forbes.

© GettyImages The pair began dating in 2006

Hayek revealed that even though the couple has no prenuptial agreement, she enjoys supporting herself and handling her finances. “I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself,” she said.

“I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more.”

She reveals that Pinault finds her motivation attractive and has no interest in limiting her ambition. “I think he finds it kind of sexy," she said.

More details about Hayek and Pinault's relationship

Hayek and Pinault began dating in 2006. Their relationship progressed fast, with the two welcoming their daughter in 2007 and marrying in 2009.

They hosted two celebrations for their wedding; a smaller one hosted on Valentine's Day in 2009, and a large one in Venice, Italy, where they were joined by friends and family.

Hayek has previously discussed her husband's net worth, sharing that people always think she married him for money.

“When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b****. Think what you want,’" she said on the podcast "Armchair Expert."

"Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended, I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”