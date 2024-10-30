Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz break up and end their engagement

One of Hollywood's favorite couples has come to an end. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly broken up after three years together, calling off their engagement in the process.

© GrosbyGroup

There are very few details about the split, but the news was confirmed by multiple outlets, with People first reporting the news. As noted by TMZ, Kravitz had recently been seen in public without her engagement ring, sparking speculation about their relationship status. The exact timing and reasons behind their split remain unclear.

The news comes around what would be their engagement anniversary. It was first reported that they were engaged on October 31, 2023, but she was wearing a giant diamond ring in their Halloween photos on October 29 when they dressed up as Rosemary's Baby.

© GettyImages

The two first got together in 2021 while working on their film Blink Twice, with Zoë directing and Tatum starring in it. It marked Kravitz’s directorial debut, and she later revealed in an interview why she was drawn to casting Tatum.

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, she revealed why he was her “first choice.” According to Kravitz, the script “was born out of a lot of anger and frustration around the lack of conversation about the treatment of women, specifically in industries that have a lot of money in them, like Hollywood, the tech world, all of that.”

She wanted a man who was feminist, who “hadn’t played a dark character before.“ “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that,” she told the outlet. “That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

The project became a catalyst for their relationship, which they went public with in October of that year. Reflecting on their time together, Zoë expressed gratitude that Blink Twice led her to Channing. “When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself. I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” she explained.