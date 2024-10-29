Madonna stuns in Paris with a chic all-black look and trendy headscarf

Madonna looked like goth royalty while in Paris on Tuesday. The 66-year-old icon was photographed arriving at her hospital in the City of Love in a stylish black look and trendy head scarf.

The "Like a Virgin" singer wore a black suit with matching fur and a designer purse. She kept it chic with lace black gloves.

Headscarfs have become one of the hottest 2024 trends with stars like Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter. Always staying hip to the latest fashion, Madonna looked amazing.

Madonna has been in Paris for a few days after supporting her son Rocco's latest venture. The 24-year-old, whose dad is Guy Ritchie, had an art exhibition called "The Tourist," which she attended on Sunday, rocking another fabulous black lace look.

Madonna rocks a lingerie-inspired ensemble as she heads to her son's exhibition in Paris, France

The actress, who recently attended Billie Eilish's concert with her twins, showed support for her son physically but also may have purchased one of his pieces. She was spotted leaving the exhibition with one of his large paintings on a canvas.

Following the exhibition, the proud mom shared a gallery of images, with the first being her hugging the artist from behind. "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition “The Tourist” and visit a friend," she captioned the carousel of images. In the mix were some of his incredible pieces, and there is no denying he shares the same love of art as his parents. Madonna described his work as the "Perfect antidote for sadness!"

Along with Rocco, French artist Michele Lamy was also pictured with Madonna enjoying the art.

Madonna's been enjoying the last few months to herself after wrapping up her incredible Celebration Tour in May. There's no news on what's next for the legendary artist who has cemented herself as a global superstar. She's known for staying busy, so we could get a new drop or announcement any day.