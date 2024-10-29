Kanye West's latest big purchase amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue their relationship despite the ongoing divorce rumors. The pair spent quality time in Japan following reports of marriage struggles, and it seems they are preparing to come back to Los Angeles, as the rapper made a big purchase in Beverly Hills, where many celebrities and A-List stars live.

Kanye purchased a $35 million lavish mansion in a gated community in Beverly Hills, as reported by TMZ. The 20,000-square-foot home features 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms on a nearly seven-acre plot of land. This new purchase comes months after his latest real estate investment in Malibu.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted strolling through The Grove in Los Angeles

The musician had bought a mansion with the goal of turning it into a "bomb shelter." However, he ended up selling it at $21 million, which was 60% less than the original price in 2021. Before his Beverly Hills purchase, the rapper was rumored to be preparing to move permanently to Japan as rumors about his divorce made headlines.

© Grosby Group Kanye West's Malibu beachfront property

Kanye's new neighbors include Hailey and Justin Bieber, while other stars have lived before in the gated community, including Sylvester Stallone, Sofia Vergara, Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Rod Steward, among others.

The new home also features a pool house, a paddle tennis court, a pool, and a gazebo. Despite the new purchase, it's still unclear if Kanye plans to live in his new property with his wife Bianca.

© Grosby Group Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted departing a movie theater after a date night.

Rumors about their divorce:

The rapper and the Australian architect had not been spotted together in several weeks, but they decided to step out together, showing PDA while shopping in Japan, just one day after the media reported that they were divorcing.

“Her parents are shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked because Bianca told them she was getting ready to leave,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They can’t understand what is happening and feel that she is being controlled.”