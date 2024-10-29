Eiza González shared some of her wildest Halloween antics at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eiza González brought some Halloween hilarity and hometown nostalgia to Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, where she revealed some of her wildest Halloween antics, shared stories from her childhood, and talked about her latest project, "La Máquina." During the lively interview, Eiza painted a vivid picture of her contrasting personas – a responsible, rule-following "good girl" who only lets loose once a year and her "alter ego," Isa, who emerges on Halloween night.

Eiza confessed she rarely drinks, saying, "I'm not a big drinker. Like, I don't drink throughout the year. I'm a good girl. I like to be safe." But when Halloween comes around, things take a turn. "On Halloween, I just transform. It's become like a running joke with all my friends, like, 'Isa' comes out because no one can say my name, right? It's Eiza! So Isa, my alter ego, comes out," she explained.

© Randy Holmes JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, October 28 included Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long ("FOX NFL Sunday"), Eiza GonzÃ¡lez ("La MÃ¡quina"), and musical guest Tears For Fears. (Disney/Randy Holmes) EIZA GONZÃLEZ, JIMMY KIMMEL

Her Halloween alter ego has led to a few legendary stories, and this year's tale was no different. "One Halloween, I decided I was going to be catwoman, so I had this onesie," Eiza recounted. "I'm blackout drunk, and you know when you're trying to zip yourself up in the bathroom, but you're alone, and so it's like half open, and I'm trying to find my car."

She laughed as she shared how a night of hopping from car to car ended with a friend's home full of towels used to clean up the aftermath. "I projectile vomited in the entire car and didn't remember."

Beyond Halloween, Eiza shared details of a more grounded experience — staying with her mother in Mexico City while filming her new project "La Máquina," where she stars alongside Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. Eiza joked that her mom was insistent on her staying at home, even if it meant cramming into her childhood bedroom. "My mother was like, 'I'll disown you if you do not stay dat my house,'" Eiza shared, adding that her bedroom hasn't changed since she was young, complete with a twin bed that's a tight squeeze now. "She made me do chores every single day. I had to dog sit someone else's dog, and I even had curfews," she laughed, describing a nostalgic return to her childhood routines.

The conversation also turned comedic when Eiza recalled her mischievous childhood antics. She explained how her brother wrapped her in tape at just three years old as a prank.