WATCH: Gael García Bernal battles life or death in “La Máquina” trailer

Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal and his longtime friend and collaborator Diego Luna are making history with La Máquina, Hulu's first-ever Spanish-language original series. In La Máquina, Bernal stars as boxer Esteban 'La Máquina' Osuna and also serves as a producer, alongside Luna, who plays his best friend and manager, Andy Lujan. The cast also features Mexican actress Eiza González as Osuna’s ex-wife, Irasema. The debut trailer was released on September 4, gaining over 1 million views in just one day, and it looks like an action-punch-packed, must-see series.



The show follows prolific boxer Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna, who reaches a low point in his boxing career after a devastating loss. Determined to get him back on top with a powerful comeback, his best friend and manager Andy helps motivate him to keep going.

But when a dangerous organization gets involved, threatening Esteban to throw the fight or risk his and his loved ones' lives, the stakes become life or death. Esteban battles his inner demons while trying to protect his family, including his ex-wife who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

The series also stars Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco, and Lucía Méndez. Gabriel Ripstein serves as director and all six episodes premiere on October 9, 2024

© Getty Images Gael Garcia and Diego Luna are bestie goals

It marks an epic reunion for the Mexican duo, who first worked together in 2001's Y Tu Mamá También and later starred as stepbrothers in 2008’s Rudo y Cursi. Luna and Bernal's production company, La Corriente del Golfo, is producing the show along with Searchlight Television.