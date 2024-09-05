Meet the Latino voices behind beloved animated characters

Returning to where it all began, Kathleen Herles, the original voice behind the iconic Dora the Explorer, is back in Nickelodeon’s latest version of the series, DORA. This time, Herles lends her voice to Dora’s loving mother, Mami. It’s a full-circle moment for the actress, whose voice shaped a generation of young viewers.

Joining her in this new adventure is young actress Diana Zermeño, who now takes on the role of Dora herself. For Zermeño, stepping into such an iconic character is the opportunity of a lifetime.

With DORA’s second season set to premiere on September 13th on P+, followed by the debut of the first season on Nickelodeon on September 16th, audiences are eager to embark on new adventures with Dora and her friends.

