Meet the Latino voices behind beloved animated characters

The world of animation is not just about captivating visuals; the voices behind the characters breathe life into these beloved stories. Nickelodeon, a platform recognized for its focus on children’s entertainment, has long been celebrated for its diverse and inclusive casting. As the network launches new seasons and series, the spotlight shines brightly on the Latino talent behind some of its most iconic and newest animated characters. Let’s take a closer look at the actors whose voices make these characters unforgettable.
Kathleen Herles and Diana Zermeño reunite in DORA
Returning to where it all began, Kathleen Herles, the original voice behind the iconic Dora the Explorer, is back in Nickelodeon’s latest version of the series, DORA. This time, Herles lends her voice to Dora’s loving mother, Mami. It’s a full-circle moment for the actress, whose voice shaped a generation of young viewers.
Joining her in this new adventure is young actress Diana Zermeño, who now takes on the role of Dora herself. For Zermeño, stepping into such an iconic character is the opportunity of a lifetime.
With DORA’s second season set to premiere on September 13th on P+, followed by the debut of the first season on Nickelodeon on September 16th, audiences are eager to embark on new adventures with Dora and her friends.
Anairis Quiñones: A rising star in in DORA and Bossy Bear
Born and raised in Central Florida, Anairis Quiñones found inspiration in the world of anime dubbing, which sparked her passion for voice acting. Of Puerto Rican descent, Quiñones is carving her place in the industry with her versatility and talent.
She voices not just one but two characters in Nickelodeon’s animated line-up. As Dora’s trusty sidekick, Map, in DORA, and the eccentric Miss Elky in Bossy Bear, Quiñones continues to impress with her incredible range. With a growing list of projects on the horizon, Quiñones is a name to watch in the voice-acting community.
Kate del Castillo roars into Monster High and DORA
Known internationally for her powerful performances in live-action roles, particularly as Teresa Mendoza in La Reina del Sur, Kate del Castillo is no stranger to commanding the screen. Now, she’s channeling that same energy into animation.
In Monster High, del Castillo portrays Selena Wolf, the fierce and protective mother of Clawdeen and Clawd. But her talents don’t stop there. In DORA, she takes on the role of Ale, the mystical Alebrija. Del Castillo’s foray into animation highlights her versatility as an actress, seamlessly transitioning between genres and captivating audiences young and old.
Carlos Alazraqui: A Nickelodeon veteran
No one can quite match the energy and charisma of Carlos Alazraqui. A true legend in the world of voice acting, Alazraqui has voiced many characters across Nickelodeon’s animated series. His latest role as Scissors in Rock Paper Scissors is a testament to his ongoing relevance in the industry.
In addition to this, fans of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will recognize him as Mr. Jorge Guzman, Hazel’s teacher. Alazraqui’s resume is as colorful as the characters he portrays, including his unforgettable role as Deputy James Garcia in Reno 911!
Melissa Villaseñor adds a touch of humor in Rock Paper Scissors
Known for her hilarious impersonations and comedic timing as an SNL alum, Melissa Villaseñor brings her quirky charm to Nickelodeon’s Rock Paper Scissors. Voicing the smart and goofy No. 2 Pencil, Villaseñor adds a layer of humor to the animated series that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers of all ages.
Beyond voice acting, she continues to shine as a comedian, musician, and actress, recently starring in Primos. Her unique style ensures that Pencil will be a fan-favorite character in no time.
These talented actors are more than just voices behind animated characters; they are trailblazers in voice-over work, bringing representation and diversity to the forefront of children’s entertainment. These Latino performers are making a significant impact on the entertainment industry, inspiring and making their audience proud.