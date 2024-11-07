Amber Heard embraces the Holidays in Spain with her mini-me

The high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded on May 27, 2022, marking one of the most sensational celebrity cases in history. Ultimately, the jury found Heard guilty of all three defamation counts, while Depp was found guilty of one. While Depp quickly returned to the spotlight, Heard moved to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, taking time to adjust. Now, after more than two years, she’s become a local, living in a family-friendly neighborhood and enjoying another year of holidays with her mini-me.

© The Grosby Group Amber Heard and her daughter

For Halloween, Amber and Oonagh celebrated in adorable matching costumes, with Amber dressing up as a pagliacci clown. She kept it simple and stylish with a black ensemble likely from her closet, a red tulle collar, subtle white makeup, fake eyelashes going in opposite directions, with red hearts on her cheeks and lipstick.

Amber complemented her daughter’s costume, which was full of classic clown elements. The 3-year-old wore a vibrant red dress with a full, puffy tulle skirt and a ruffled collar adorned with two soft white pom-poms down the front, adding to the adorable charm.

© The Grosby Group Amber Heard and her daughter wore matching costumes

Oonagh’s hair was styled in two cute pigtails, and she occasionally wore a tiny black beret. Holding her mom’s hand, she enjoyed the excitement that comes with getting free candy.

The In the Fire star welcomed Oonagh in 2021 via surrogate, though the identity of her father has never been disclosed.

Will Amber Heard ever return to Hollywood?

© The Grosby Group Amber Heard enjoys a walk through the Spanish streets of Madrid with her daughter in 2024

Heard attended her first film premiere in June 2023 in Sicily, Italy, debuting her film In the Fire at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. She returned to Instagram afterward to thank fans for the warm welcome she received.

As for her potential return to Hollywood, a friend reportedly told Daily Mail in May 2023, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy [in Spain], raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

However, they didn’t completely rule out the possibility of her return, explaining, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.”

Considering Heard returned for her In the Fire premiere just a month later, she does seem open to being back in the spotlight. Although she has been noticeably less active on social media, her last post was on her birthday on April 23.