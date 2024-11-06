Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart's drama explained

There are two A-list names making headlines that you never expected to hear about when it comes to celebrity drama — Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds.

© Getty Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart

It all started when the 83-year-old famous felon was a guest on the Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show. The cookbook author was asked to guess which actors listeners thought were the most fun to hang out with. "He's probably on the list just because he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face - Ryan Reynolds, is he on the list?" she guessed.

Stewart, who recently admitted to cheating on her ex-husband, continued, "And you wanna know something? He's "not so funny in real life," she said, adding, "He's very serious."

The cheeky comments led to Reynolds responding on X, formerly Twitter. "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so," he replied to a tweet quoting her.

Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman, who has a playful faux feud with him, couldn’t resist getting in on the fun, adding with a grin, “Finally, someone says it.”

While the Spirited star seemed to laugh it off, a source later told TMZ that the actor, married to Blake Lively, isn’t always the “on” personality some might expect. They noted that he's very open about his anxious mind, which can make him shut down around people.

The source also explained that Stewart doesn’t know Ryan that well, saying they’ve only met once or twice at events, and their interactions were so brief that it’s hard to judge someone’s true personality from that.

It's all pretty light-hearted beef, but considering the recent drama with his wife after the release of It Ends With Us, which Reynolds found himself a part of, it does make for some interesting timing.