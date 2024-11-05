Paris Jackson and her brother Bigi pay their respects at Tito Jackson's funeral

Paris and Bigi Jackson attended Tito Jackson's funeral alongside their family members. The event was hosted yesterday, Monday, November 4th, in Glendale, California, with photos capturing the entrance of the ceremony and the fact that it was attended by a lot of people.

© GrosbyGroup Paris Jackson at her Uncle Tito's funeral

Paris and Bigi were photographed in the crowd, both of them wearing black and looking solemn for the occasion. Paris accessorized the look with an elegant pearl necklace while Bigi wore his hair long and straight, tucked behind his ears.

They were surrounded by other members of the Jackson family, including their aunt La Toya Jackson, 68, uncle Marlon Jackson, 67, and their cousins Jaafar, 28, and Jermajesty, 24.

While Bigi avoids social media, his siblings Paris and Prince shared tributes following Tito's death this past September.

"Love you forever Poppa T," wrote Prince in an Instagram post that showed him flanked by his family, including his musician uncle.

© GrosbyGroup Bigi Jackson at his uncle's funeral

The post acquired likes and comments from his family. "He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him," wrote TJ Jackson, one of Tito's sons.

Paris shared an Instagram story, showing Tito and her dad Michael Jackson. The image was taken years ago, with all of them dressed up as if they were about to take the stage.

"Rest in transition, Uncle Tito," Paris wrote over the image, adding a heart emoji.

© GettyImages Tito Jackson was a member of the Jackson 5 alongside brothers Michael, Jermaine, Jackie, and Marlon

Janet Jackson's tribute following the death of her brother

Janet Jackson was one of the last Jackson family members to share a statement following the death of her brother. In October, she broke her silence, sharing a beautiful photo of herself and her brother when they were kids. The image shows Janet in pigtails, looking at her brother, who was sitting down in front of her, at her eye level.

"May you rest in eternal peace." Janet captioned the image. "I miss you so much!"

Tito is survived by his sons, his mother Katherine, his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, and Jackie, and his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya.