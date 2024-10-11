Bigi Jackson was spotted on a solo lunch outing months after he initiated a legal battle against Michael Jackson's mom

Prince Michael Jackson, better known as Blanket or Bigi Jackson, was spotted on a solo lunch outing. The 22-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson grabbed Mexican food from a restaurant in Calabasas while rocking a grey Avengers T-shirt, green shorts, and his signature brunette hair tucked behind his ears.

Bigi is the youngest of Jackson's children. The King of Pop had a daughter, Paris, and a son, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., known as Prince, with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. The mother of Blanket remains unknown.

© The Grosby Group Blanket Jackson was seen picking up lunch to-go from Sharky's Mexican restaurant in Calabasas.

Blanket's recent outing comes months after he initiated a legal battle against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. Bigi's court filing was to contest the use of estate funds to support Katherine's legal battle against the executors.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bigi asserts that Katherine Jackson should not be allowed to draw from Michael Jackson's estate to finance her legal challenges against the estate's executors, John Branca and John McClain. The dispute stems from an undisclosed recent transaction. The details remain a mystery but are speculated to involve the estate's substantial catalog sale to Sony, estimated at $600 million.

© GettyImages Bigi Jackson and Katherine Jackson attend the immortalization of Michael Jackson at Grauman's Chinese Theatre Hand & Footprint ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Bigi's legal representatives presented a compelling argument during the hearing, highlighting that Katherine's appeal has slim chances of success due to a lack of substantial evidence and legal merit. They emphasized that allocating resources to the appeal would be imprudent, especially when the beneficiaries have chosen to refrain from participating in the legal process, indicating a lack of support.

As a result, Bigi is taking a firm stand against bearing the financial burden of his grandmother's legal pursuits, prioritizing the efficient allocation of resources and the wishes of the beneficiaries. "It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme longshot," wrote lawyers on behalf of Bigi, as informed by the publication. "Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court's ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs."

© Prince Jackson Prince's gallery included pictures with all his siblings including Michael's youngest son Prince Michael II. His little brother changed his name to Bigi, in 2015, and has remained mainly out of the public eye. Michael infamously dangled him over a balcony with a blanket over his head in 2002.

In the legal filing, it is emphasized that Bigi strongly believes that the court is responsible for intervening and determining a fair and reasonable sum. This consideration stems from the fact that beneficiaries who have chosen to refrain from participating in the appeal should not bear the financial burden of funding it. Bigi emphasizes the importance of avoiding any potential unfairness in the process. The filing further highlights that "Katherine's petition has the practical effect of requiring Bigi and his siblings to pay for her appeal." It is argued that imposing this burden on the beneficiaries who have expressly decided that an appeal would not be in their best interests would be unjust.​​​​