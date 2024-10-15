Janet Jackson breaks her silence after the death of her brother Tito Jackson

Janet Jackson is mourning the loss of her brother, Tito Jackson. In a new Instagram story, Janet broke her silence regarding the death of her brother, which was shared with the world on September 15th.

© Janet Jackson Janet and Tito Jackson

Janet shared an Instagram story showing herself and her brother when they were kids. The photo is in black and white and shows the two looking at each other, with Janet wearing her hair styled in braids and Tito wearing a colorful shirt and a hat.

"May you rest in eternal peace." Janet captioned the post. "I miss you so much!"

This marks Janet's first statement since her brother's death, which was announced one month ago. His passing was confirmed by his sons, Taj, 51, Taryll, 49, and TJ, 46, whom he shared with his ex-wife Delores Martes.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” shared his sons in an Instagram statement. They went on to describe their father as an “incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

Other members of the Jackson family shared their tributes, including Michael Jackson's kids, Prince and Paris Jackson. "Love you forever Poppa T," wrote Prince, who shared a photo alongside his uncle and more of his family members.

Tito Jackson's musical legacy

© GettyImages The Jackson 5

Tito Jackson, born Toriano Jackson, had an impressive musical career, being a part of the iconic '70s band The Jackson 5 alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. He continued to make music throughout his life, releasing his most recent solo album in 2021, titled "Under Your Spell." The record features collaborations with artists like Stevie Wonder, Claudette King, Marlon Jackson, and more.

He's survived by his sons, his mother Katherine, his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon, and Jackie, and his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya.