Janet Jackson remembers when she ripped her pants in front of Queen Elizabeth II

Getting the opportunity to perform for the Queen of England is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Janet Jackson was one of the few artists invited to perform for the late Queen Elizabeth II, and it's a moment she will never forget. Not just because of her royal presence, but because her pants split right in her "booty crack."

© Getty Royal Variety performance at the London Palladium. American singer 1989

In a "Life in Looks" video with British Vogue, uploaded via YouTube on Thursday, September 12, Janet broke down 17 looks from 1970 to now. There was more to the story when she got to the outfit she wore in 1990 for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

“Funny story about this outfit. I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation,’" she recalled. "Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack," the 58-year-old said as the flashback went through her mind. "I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened. And the whole time it was fine until it was like, 'Oh, you’re gonna perform for the Queen of England,’" Janet continued.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Janet Jackson received a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on April 20, 1990

As the professional she is, Janet reacted swiftly, changing her choreography, saying she never turned her back to her, “I just faced forward," she recalled. She had fun with the idea of what could have been, saying with a smile, "Can you imagine if I turned around and flashed her, just for like a hot second?"

It's not the last time Janet would have a wardrobe malfunction on stage. She infamously flashed the world during the 2004 Super Bowl when Justin Timberlake brought her out as a surprise guest.

The NSYNC singer, who recently got arrested for a DUI, then ripped off part of her wardrobe, exposing most of her right breast. While Timberlake publicly apologized, calling the incident a “wardrobe malfunction,” there were conflicting reports about whether or not it was planned.

© Getty Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson 2004

She opened up about it in her 2022 Lifetime documentary, Janet Jackson, saying it was blown out of proportion, calling it an "accident." "Of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s gotta stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends," she shared.