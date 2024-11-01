Paris Jackson looks stunning in a crop top while out for a snack in Los Angeles

Paris Jackson is enjoying the October weather. The daughter of Michael Jackson was spotted in Los Angeles, grabbing a snack while showing off a great outfit made up of a crop top and pants.

© GrosbyGroup Paris Jackson in Magnolia Bakery

Paparazzi captured Jackson sitting outside of Magnolia Bakery, one of the most popular bakeries in New York and Los Angeles.

She wore an outfit that perfectly reflected her Boho approach to fashion, made up of a cream-colored crop top, green pants, and a white button-up that she wore as a top layer. She rounded out the look with brown suede boots and a cross-body purse.

Jackson was spotted having some ice cream while sitting outside the store. More images showed her walking through the West Hollywood area.

© GrosbyGroup Paris Jackson in Magnolia Bakery

Jackson's adorable new dog

Jackson is often photographed in Los Angeles, where she's been photographed attending celebrity events and more. She's often photographed on walks and at restaurants with her friends, with them visiting some of the most popular areas. Last week, Jackson was spotted with her close friend, Justin Long, who's also a musician and record producer.

The two were accompanied by Jackson's new dog, an adorable brown Dachshund with blue eyes. The two were seen taking turns holding on to the dog, with one photo showing Jackson holding the dog up as she smiled at it.

While the name of the dog hasn't been released, it's clearly a puppy. In a previous Instagram post, that served as the pet's introduction, it's seen standing over some pumpkins and looking adorable while enjoying the fall weather. The image shows it wearing a camo harness.

Followers were thrilled by the photo, sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

" I love you and your dog parisss," wrote a fan.

"He also prepares for Halloween," wrote a second person.