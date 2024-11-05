Chris Martin, Salma Hayek, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars that have taken a tumble this year

Everyone's taken an unexpected tumble, but if you're lucky, it doesn’t happen in front of thousands of people! Celebrities may live glamorous lives, but even they can't escape an accidental fall. Check out some stars that took their spills in the spotlight and handled it like pros this year.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin is the latest singer to fall victim to a trapdoor on stage at Coldplay’s packed concert in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium while on his “Music of the Spheres” tour stop in Australia. The singer was addressing the 50,000-strong crowd when he walked backward falling into the hole on top of another human.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash at the Chateau Marmont, but her night ended with some chaos. As she was leaving the party, her friend fell on the ground as they walked away from the paparazzi. Cabello couldn't stop laughing, eventually losing her own footing. She left like a giggling bunny unscathed.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo had her own trap door moment when she fell through a stage opening during her Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena in October. As fans gasped in shock, the 21-year-old “So American” singer laughed off the mishap, brushing it off with a cheerful, “Oh my God, that was fun! I'm OK.”

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s holiday in Ibiza came with some drama when she fell into the water getting off a watercraft. The actress lost her balance in the water which seemed to be deeper than she thought, but her husband François-Henri Pinault was quick to lend a hand, rushing over to help her back up.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish took a memorable spill during her October concert at Madison Square Garden as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. In the video she confidently left the stage, waving to the crowd until she tripped and fell. The 22-year-old shared the video laughing at herself along with a photo of the gnarly bruise it left her with.

Belinda

Belinda’s fall at the L'Oréal Paris “Walk Your Worth” fashion show in Paris unfortunately came with some bruising. The singer tripped on the runway at the Palais Garnier but looked amazing while doing so.

Madonna

Madonna showed the world how to fall and recover like a pro when she fell off her chair during a performance on her Celebration tour. The dancer dragging her chair seemed to lose their grip and she fell on stage, continuing to sing, and even laughing at herself. Although it did seem like the dancer should have helped carry her up.