The reason Tom Holland Googles his girlfriend Zendaya despite not having any social media

Tom Holland has been open about his decision to keep his personal life away from the public eye, as well as not having any social media apps on his phone. The Hollywood star, who continues to have a busy schedule, is also known to be protective of his girlfriend Zendaya. He recently decided to give a glimpse at their relationship during his latest interview on 'On the Menu' podcast.

“I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them],” he said to the host. “So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I’ll check, to see if everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool.”

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York's Theatre after a 'Romeo and Juliet' press night

The actor admitted to Googling his girlfriend to reassure himself that everything around them is good. “So I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine,'” he said on the podcast.

© XNY/Star Max Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom rarely talks about his relationship with the star, but he previously revealed that he is grateful for her companionship while navigating his professional career and personal life. “The biggest way is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same times, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us,” he told the Associated Press in 2022.

© Dave Benett Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Zendaya also said that she has found support in Tom throughout her journey to stardom in recent years. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."