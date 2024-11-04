Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos look like rodeo royalty in latest snaps

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are living the farm life, and it looks incredible. The Palestinian-American model and Mexican-American cowboy have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple. Their shared interests in rodeo activities allow them to do what they love - with who they love and have made for adorable content.

© Gotham The couple has become each other's biggest fan

On Monday, the 28-year-old shared a gallery of photos of her life lately, and in the mix were adorable snaps with her boyfriend. Bella looked like a horse goddess as they followed behind her in one of the videos. She also included some snaps of them riding together and at a competition.

It’s unclear where Bella's photos were taken, but she recently built a single-story, horseshoe-shaped home in Texas. Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, also has a stunning ranch in the Yee-haw state. Both are possible locations for some of the photos.

Bella has been competing in cutting with Banuelos’ team, and she recently won her first Championship buckle. On Sunday, the proud and successful boyfriend shared a video of her competing in Jackson, Mississippi. “Bella rode 3 horses and qualified to 7 different finals, bringing home her first CHAMPIONSHIP buckle! We continue to be proud of her in (and out) of the arena,” he wrote in the caption.

Bella's life in the trailer

Before the successful model moved into her new home, she was living in Banuelos' trailer. The 35-year-old rider said she did the "5th wheel happily" on the “Along For the Ride” podcast. "It was badass. That 5th wheel always felt small, and then you get somebody you enjoy spending time with, and it went from a 5th wheel to a mansion," he said.

© James Devaney They've also become one of the best-dressed couples with their western themed get-ups

The model also played a role in his short film Window to the West, which tells the story of Banuelos as a horseman and the National Cutting Horse Association's $6 Million rider.

They were first photographed smooching in October 2023, so they recently celebrated their first anniversary. Time will tell if they one day walk down the aisle.