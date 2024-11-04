Coco Gauff's mother shares gorgeous look of her daughter's WTA final gala look; 'Stunning'

Coco Gauff has shared her look for her third WTA Finals gala. To commemorate the occasion, her mother, Candi, shared her support for her daughter and some sweet words of encouragement on her social media.

© Clive Brunskill Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon

Candi shared a photo of Gauff on her stories, showing her daughter looking straight at the camera while wearing a light purple gown that had some eye-catching details.

The dress had a slit up the leg and had an off-the-shoulder fit on one side. While that side was sleeveless, the other had some fabric that ran all the way down Coco's arm, covering her hand with a glove.

Coco added an edge to the look by wearing a watch over the fabric, allowing it to stand out more and result in an off-beat look that was elegant, edgy, and stunning. She styled her hair in a bun, with some loose strands framing her face, and wore some silver earrings.

More photos shared on Instagram showed off more of the dress's details, including a long tail. "My 3rd wta finals," Coco captioned the post, adding a purple heart to the caption. She also thanked Yousef Akbar for the dress.

"Thank you for allowing me to wear this beautiful dress," she concluded the post.

Candi shared a photo of Coco's look and wrote, "Stunning."

Coco's great performance at the WTA Finals

The WTA Finals is a tournament hosted at the end of the tennis season, hosting the year's best-ranked players. It's one of the biggest tournaments in tennis after the four majors, providing a large sum of prize money and ranking points for the upcoming season.

Coco kicked off her tournament during the weekend, defeating her friend and fellow American Jessica Pegula. In the coming days, she'll be playing some of the best tennis players in the world, including Iga Swiatek in the group stage, and Barbora Krejčíková.