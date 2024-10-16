Coco Gauff shares some of her favorite tourist sights in China

Coco Gauff is taking advantage of some of the perks of her career to visit some of the world's most impressive locations. As she played the Wuhan Open, Gauff took some breaks to visit some of China's most impressive destinations, including the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.

Gauff has spent the past couple of weeks in China. First, she played at the China Open, taking the title. Afterward, she played in the Wuhan Open, where she reached the semi-finals, where she was eliminated by Aryna Sabalenka.

In the midst of all of that, Gauff made the time to visit some of China's greatest locations, sharing some snaps on her Instagram. The post contains various photos showing off impressive sights, including a look at the Great Wall where she's seen jumping on the bridge, and a photo of herself within the Forbidden City in Beijing, where she wore what appears to be a kimono.

"Great wall and forbidden city," she captioned the post, adding an emoji of a pin.

Gauff's exciting China Open win

In early October, Gauff celebrated her win at the China Open, where she defeated Karolina Muchova. She shared some images of her achievement on social media, showing Gauff holding and kissing the large golden trophy, and alongside her team, who were seen celebrating their hard work. "I‘m happy with the fight I showed during the past two weeks here in Beijing and very grateful to walk away with the China Open title. Thank you for all of the love and support!" she captioned the post.

The following day, she shared another post of herself and her trophy, where she's seen smiling brightly and kissing it. "Xo," she captioned the post.

Gauff's win is significant, making her the first American to win the tournament since Serena Williams took the title in 2013. Gauff now holds eight WTA titles.