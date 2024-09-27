Bella Hadid competes after Paris Fashion Week with Adan Banuelos ahead of their anniversary

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have quickly become a favorite celebrity couple. The Palestinian-American model and Mexican-American rider are living their best cowboy lives and are soon celebrating their first anniversary—the first of what could be a lifetime together.

© James Devaney Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid have taken the world by storm

Hadid and Banuelos took their time introducing their relationship to the world, but now they don't care who’s watching and have even collaborated on each other’s projects. Ahead of their anniversary, a source told Us Weekly that they both see the relationship going "the distance."

Bella recently returned to competitive equestrianism after a break due to her Lyme disease, and she’s now part of Banuelos' team. This week Banuelos proudly shared a video of her competing right after walking in Paris Fashion Week. for Saint Laurent "Pretty sure Bella is the only one to walk in Paris and go straight to being a cowgirl all within a day," he wrote in the caption.

The rider shared their love story on Along for the Ride with Andrea Fappani, saying they met at a horse show. "I can’t tell you how fortunate I am. This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted, and sweetest people," he said, expressing his desire to build a future with her. "I think she deserves the best, and I’m trying to get my business, my life, and my time all in order to share that with her. She loves horses," the 35-year-old added.

© Click Thompson Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid attend The American Performance Horseman on March 08, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Hadid built a single-story, horseshoe-shaped home in Texas, but before that, she moved into his trailer, saying she did the "5th wheel happily." Banuelos said, "It was badass. That 5th wheel always felt small, and then you get somebody you enjoy spending time with, and it went from a 5th wheel to a mansion."

The model also played a role in his short film Window to the West, which tells the story of Banuelos as a horseman and the National Cutting Horse Association's $6 Million rider. He is inspired by his father, Ascension Banuelos, who is also in the Hall of Fame. Hadid interviewed him in the film, and he expressed gratitude for her support on social media.