Angela Aguilar and more stars confirmed for the 2024-Latin GRAMMY Awards

The 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards are just around the corner, with new details emerging about the star-studded lineup gracing the Kaseya Center stage in Miami, Florida, on November 14. Broadcast live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, and ViX at 8 PM ET/PT (7 PM CT), the ceremony will be preceded by an exciting one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM ET/PT.

Star-Studded Lineup of Performers and Nominees

The Latin Recording Academy recently revealed additional artists, including numerous nominees, set to perform at the 2024 Latin GRAMMY Awards. Among the performers are Angela Aguilar, Alvaro Diaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno, The Warning, and Leonardo Aguilar, a past Latin GRAMMY nominee. Special appearances by GRAMMY-winner Jon Bon Jovi, GRAMMY nominee Joe Jonas, and DJ Khaled add to the night’s star power.

Jon Bon Jovi

Top Nominees in the Spotlight

Angela Aguilar will contend for Album of the Year, while Alvaro Diaz is nominated for Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Urban Music Album. Tiago Iorc received a nod for Best Singer-Songwriter, Quevedo for Best Urban Song, and Residente with three nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Myke Towers is up for two Best Urban Song awards, Trueno for Best Urban Fusion/Performance and Best Urban Music Album, and The Warning for Best Rock Song.

Angela Aguilar performs during the 11th edition of Premios Platino at Xcaret on April 20, 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

More Confirmed Performers

Other artists confirmed for the ceremony include Anitta, Edgar Barrera, Becky G, David Bisbal, Eladio Carrión, DARUMAS, Emilia, Alejandro Fernández, Luis Fonsi, Leonel García, Grupo Frontera, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León, Danny Ocean, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Carlos Rivera, Elena Rose, Ela Taubert, and Kali Uchis. The 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Carlos Vives, will also appear alongside previous nominees Pitbull and Reik.

Singer Becky G performs onstage during the final night of the "Mi Casa, Su Casa' tour at The Novo on October 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

What to Expect from the 2024 Latin GRAMMY

Before the main event, the Latin GRAMMY Premiere will honor most of this year’s winners, with nominees María Becerra, Juliana, and Luísa Sonza hosting. The ceremony will feature performances by Ale Acosta, Alok, Valeria Castro, Deorro, Fonseca, Leonel García, Grupo Niche, Draco Rosa, Rozalén, and Vikina.

María Becerra has over 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is one of the top female artists in Argentina

Leading Nominees

Mexican composer Edgar Barrera leads this year’s nominations with nine, closely followed by Karol G and Bad Bunny with eight each. Barrera has been acknowledged for his contributions to notable hits, including "Mi Ex Tenía Razón" by Karol G and "Según Quién" by Maluma and Carín León. Furthermore, he has received two nominations for Best Regional Song as a songwriter.

Bad Bunny is vying for Record of the Year. At the same time, Karol G’s Bichota Season, a follow-up to her 2023 Latin GRAMMY-winning Mañana Será Bonito, is nominated for Album of the Year.

Latin Grammy 25th Anniversary

The 25th Anniversary of the Latin Grammy Awards will feature a new category for electronic music, including Best Latin Electronic Music Performance and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album. Additionally, the best new artist category includes nominees such as Agris, Kevin Aguilar, Darumas, Nicolle Horbath, Latin Mafia, Cacá Magalhães, Os Garotin, Iñigo Quintero, Sofi Saar, and Ela Taubert.