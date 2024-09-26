Did Jaden Smith just share the release date of his new record?

Jaden Smith is announcing a new project. Earlier this week, he shared the news of a new project on social media, revealing the name and its possible release date.

Titled "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love," the project will drop this October 18th. Smith shared the news on an Instagram post, showing a man pasting a poster that shows Smith wearing a rainbow shirt and with his hair held up in a bun.

Fans were quick to drop messages, with most inquiring about new music. "Better be a new album," wrote a fan.

"IS THIS THE ALBUM I'VE BEEN WAITING ON?!" wrote a second person.

Smith also added the project's title on his Instagram bio, which linked to his website. The site shows a video of himself singing his new single "Roses." The colorful clip shows him watching a movie ticket to the film "Dune 2" floating in the pool. He's later seen painting and talking with a woman.

Smith has been teasing music since the start of the year

© Jeff Kravitz Smith and Justin Bieber performing together in 2015

Fans have been waiting for new music since February, when Smith shared a post alongside his girlfriend Zada, and wrote a comment promising that new music would be released at some point soon. "Album soon I been distracted," he commented on his own post, which showed him and Zada doing all manner of activities.

His previous musical release was in 2020, when he dropped "CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3." The following year, to mark the anniversary of the project, he dropped an extended edition of the record, making it clear that he'd be taking a long break from music after. "I always just do one album and then I leave, but now that I’m about to release all of these visuals for this album at the end of summer, I’m really closing out the chapter to leave it open-ended for the future. But I think that I’m probably not going to release any music for a while," he said in an interview with Complex.

If he were to drop a record this year, he'd join his sister and his father, who've been releasing music over the course of the year. Willow released a record called "Empathogen" while Will Smith revived his rap career with the single "Work of Art."