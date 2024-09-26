Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Did Jaden Smith just share the release date of his new record?
Jaden Smith at Coachella in 2023© Monica Schipper

Did Jaden Smith just share the release date of his new record?

Smith has just announced an exciting new project, prompting speculation from his fans

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 2:38 PM EDT

Jaden Smith is announcing a new project. Earlier this week, he shared the news of a new project on social media, revealing the name and its possible release date. 

View post on Instagram
 

Titled "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love," the project will drop this October 18th. Smith shared the news on an Instagram post, showing a man pasting a poster that shows Smith wearing a rainbow shirt and with his hair held up in a bun. 

Fans were quick to drop messages, with most inquiring about new music. "Better be a new album," wrote a fan. 

"IS THIS THE ALBUM I'VE BEEN WAITING ON?!" wrote a second person. 

Smith also added the project's title on his Instagram bio, which linked to his website. The site shows a video of himself singing his new single "Roses." The colorful clip shows him watching a movie ticket to the film "Dune 2" floating in the pool. He's later seen painting and talking with a woman. 

Smith has been teasing music since the start of the year

Smith and Justin Bieber performing together in 2015
Smith and Justin Bieber performing together in 2015

Fans have been waiting for new music since February, when Smith shared a post alongside his girlfriend Zada, and wrote a comment promising that new music would be released at some point soon. "Album soon I been distracted," he commented on his own post, which showed him and Zada doing all manner of activities. 

His previous musical release was in 2020, when he dropped "CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3." The following year, to mark the anniversary of the project, he dropped an extended edition of the record, making it clear that he'd be taking a long break from music after.  "I always just do one album and then I leave, but now that I’m about to release all of these visuals for this album at the end of summer, I’m really closing out the chapter to leave it open-ended for the future. But I think that I’m probably not going to release any music for a while," he said in an interview with Complex

If he were to drop a record this year, he'd join his sister and his father, who've been releasing music over the course of the year. Willow released a record called "Empathogen" while Will Smith revived his rap career with the single "Work of Art." 

