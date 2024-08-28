Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share a rare PDA moment on date night

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are two celebrities who have proven that privacy might be the answer to a healthy and successful relationship in Hollywood. The couple has always kept their relationship very private, including when they welcomed their second child into the world in March.

On Monday, the couple spent time together in Montecito, California, for a romantic date night, and they were spotted sharing a rare PDA moment before strolling back to their car and sharing a sweet kiss.

© The Grosby Group The couple shares children Raddix and Cardinal

The couple was with a stroller, so their newest addition, baby Cardinal, who they welcomed in March, must have been a part of the fun.

© The Grosby Group The couple has always remained private

Their new bundle of joy

Diaz and Benji surprised fans on March 22 when they announced they welcomed Cardinal into the world. The new parents shared the news on Instagram, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” they captioned a drawing with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.” “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute,” they continued.

The couple is very private, but it’s been reported that they welcomed their first child Raddox, via surrogacy. A source told PEOPLE, “They were always hoping for a second baby because they love being parents.” “For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom,” they added. “She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

