Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló let loose in Ibiza with baby Rafa

After his fourth Olympics, Rafael Nadal deserved a well-needed vacation. The tennis professional was among the few athletes around the world who not only participated in the Paris Games but was a torchbearer for the Olympic ceremony. While it may not have ended how he hoped, Rafa, who recently revealed his next tournament, competed in both the singles and doubles, making it to the quarter-finals with Carlos Alcaraz. After the games, he jetted to Ibiza in the Balearic Islands, one of his favorite destinations. He was with those most special to him: his wife, Mery Perelló, and their son, Rafa. They enjoyed their day on August 12 aboard his luxurious yacht, Great White, and had a blast. Check out some of their fun below.



© The Grosby Group The Nadal family takes Ibiza Rafa and Mery first met in Mallorca, Spain, where they were both teenagers and began dating around 2003. Like in this photo, they've become one of the strongest couples and always support each other.



© The Grosby Group The Nadal family takes Ibiza The couple had fun riding on a jet ski while someone watched baby Rafa. Rafael was the driver and they stayed safe with life jackets.

© The Grosby Group The Nadal family takes Ibiza Mery lives a relatively private life but she has fans around the world. The mother welcomed their first child in October 2022, and she looks amazing in a bikini!





© The Grosby Group The Nadal family takes Ibiza They will soon celebrate baby Rafa's second birthday. While he's too young to ride a jet ski, his mom gave him sweet kisses in between the fun.

The Nadal family takes Ibiza Nadal deserves some rest after his Olympic run, playing in both the Men's Singles and Doubles with Carlos Alcaraz. He was beaten by Novak in the second round of the men’s singles and had a quarter-final defeat in doubles.