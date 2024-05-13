Why did Barron Trump decline Florida delegate position for Republican convention?

Trump supporters were expecting to see 18-year-old Barron Trump as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. However, it seems like the youngest son of Melania and Donald Trump will not be serving after all, as it was explained by the former First Lady.

It was previously revealed by the Republican Party of Florida chairman, Evan Power, that Barron, who is currently in high school, would serve as one of 41 delegates from Florida. But Melania’s office said otherwise. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania’s office stated.

The GOP is set to make an official nomination, making Trump a presidential candidate for the November general election, during the Republican National Convention, which will be taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

Members of the Florida delegation include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Supporters of the former president also expected to see Barron, following Donald’s comments about his son, describing him as a “great student,” and highlighting his interest in politics.

During a recent interview on ‘Kayal and Company’ on 1210 WPHT, the former president was asked about the Florida delegation, and he went on to detail his relationship with his son. “He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,” Trump said. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Evan Power also said in a statement.