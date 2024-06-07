Jennifer Aniston tears up on the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’: ‘It’s so strange’

Jennifer Aniston had an emotional moment discussing the 30th anniversary of the popular series ‘Friends.’ The Hollywood star couldn’t hold back the tears when asked about the show, during her latest interview with Quinta Brunson, for Variety’s Actors on Actors.

The ‘Morning Show’ star got emotional when Quinta asked her about what she felt watching the show after 30 years. “Oh God, don’t make me cry,“ Jennifer said, to which Quinta responded; “But you’re already crying. Do you want a minute? We don’t have to talk about [it].”

“I just started thinking about…Yeah, no. I’m okay. It’s a happy tear,“ Jennifer said, making a pause before talking about her experience now. It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old, because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC,” she detailed.

“Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink, hair bowl — and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday,” she explained.

“The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine,” she continued. “I talked on FaceTime with [Courteney Cox] last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really — it’s a family forever.”