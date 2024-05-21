Amber Rose shares support for Donald and Melania Trump

Amber Rose has revealed who she’ll be voting for on this year’s Presidential elections. The media personality, known for her outspoken opinions and for her relationship with Kanye West, recently shared a photo on Instagram, showing her in a party alongside Donald and Melania Trump.

The photo shows Rose and the Trumps smiling for the camera. They’re all dressed elegantly, with Rose wearing a black gown, Melania wearing a blue one adorned with a pearl necklace, and Trump wearing a black tux and a white button up shirt. “Trump 2024,” Rose captioned the post, adding three American flag emojis.

The post serves as her official support for Trump’s presidential campaign, which is expected to kick into high gear in the coming months.

Melania and Trump previously attended their son’s graduation

Melania and Donald Trump at their son’s graduation

Over the past couple of weeks, Melania and Trump have been celebrating the graduation of their son, Barron Trump. The two were photographed alongside Melania’s father Victor Knavs, at Oxbridge Academy’s graduation ceremony, hosted this past May 17th. The school is described as “premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school,” per its website.

While Trump and Melania prefer to keep their son away from the spotlight, in a recent interview Trump shared some details of his son, his future plans, and his interests. “A lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month,” said Trump to Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Kayal and Company this past May, referencing the protests that have been occurring in various campuses.

On that occasion, Trump revealed that Barron also had an interest in politics. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” he said.