Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On March 16, 2024, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, was not just the battleground for an intense basketball showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors; it also served as a gathering ground for some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond.
From A-list actors to renowned musicians and sports legends, the crowd was a star-studded affair, adding glamour and excitement to an already highly anticipated game.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!