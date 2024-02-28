World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Tina Knowles shares adorable throwback of her daughter Solange and grandson Julez

Knowles recently shared a country themed throwback

By Maria Loreto -New York

Tina Knowles is feeling inspired by Beyonce’s new record, sharing a country themed throwback. On Thursday, Knowles shared a photo on Instagram showing her, her daughter Solange, and her grandson Julez at the Houston rodeo.

RELATED:

Beyonce makes rare public outing to support her nephew Julez

Beyoncé debuts hair transformation: From platinum blonde to honey blonde

The photo shows Tina in a black outfit smiling at the camera and wearing a matching cowboy hat. Solange stands on one side wearing a colorful skirt while Julez stands on a table, excitedly shouting something while also wearing a black cowboy hat. “It’s Rodeo time and look what I found when looking thru old photos ?” she captioned the post. “Me, Julez and Solange at the 2009 Rodeo in Houston.” Tina also took a moment to share her daughter’s achievements, revealing that that evening Solange performed with Gladys Knight.

The photo racked up thousands of likes and comments, including one from Julez. “Where the heck you find this at, grandma?” he wrote, adding a bunch of crying laughing emoji faces.

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"©GettyImages
Julez at the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé“

Beyonce’s support for her nephew

Earlier this month, Beyonce was spotted attending a New York Fashion Week to support her nephew Julez. She attended the Luar show and sat alongside her mother and her sister Solange to support Julez, who was one of the show’s models. Beyonce wore a grey outfit made out of a blazer, some jewelry, and a matching cowboy hat.

For his part, Julez continues to grow in his modeling career, recently appearing at the Versace show. He shared an excited message on social media, thanking Donatella Versace. “Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity,” he wrote, tagging Donatella. “You are an icon and were so nice and wonderful, thank you so much.”

Related Video:

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more