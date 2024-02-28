Tina Knowles shares adorable throwback of her daughter Solange and grandson Julez

Tina Knowles is feeling inspired by Beyonce’s new record, sharing a country themed throwback. On Thursday, Knowles shared a photo on Instagram showing her, her daughter Solange, and her grandson Julez at the Houston rodeo.

The photo shows Tina in a black outfit smiling at the camera and wearing a matching cowboy hat. Solange stands on one side wearing a colorful skirt while Julez stands on a table, excitedly shouting something while also wearing a black cowboy hat. “It’s Rodeo time and look what I found when looking thru old photos ?” she captioned the post. “Me, Julez and Solange at the 2009 Rodeo in Houston.” Tina also took a moment to share her daughter’s achievements, revealing that that evening Solange performed with Gladys Knight.

The photo racked up thousands of likes and comments, including one from Julez. “Where the heck you find this at, grandma?” he wrote, adding a bunch of crying laughing emoji faces.

©GettyImages



Julez at the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé“

Beyonce’s support for her nephew

Earlier this month, Beyonce was spotted attending a New York Fashion Week to support her nephew Julez. She attended the Luar show and sat alongside her mother and her sister Solange to support Julez, who was one of the show’s models. Beyonce wore a grey outfit made out of a blazer, some jewelry, and a matching cowboy hat.

For his part, Julez continues to grow in his modeling career, recently appearing at the Versace show. He shared an excited message on social media, thanking Donatella Versace. “Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity,” he wrote, tagging Donatella. “You are an icon and were so nice and wonderful, thank you so much.”