Daddy Yankee reveals his dad has been diagnosed with cancer

In an emotional video for the CAP Foundation of Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee shared that his father, Ramón Ayala, a salsa percussionist, has been diagnosed with cancer. The news has deeply affected the family. In response, Daddy Yankee has decided to become the godfather of the Uniendo Cabezas 2024 event, which aims to manufacture wigs for cancer patients by accepting hair donations.

“I am participating in the event to honor my father, who is currently undergoing cancer testing,” said the singer in a compassionate tone. “My family has also had to live and experience what it is like to be part of the condition,” he added.

©Daddy Yankee



Daddy Yankee’s dad has been diagnosed with cancer

The interpreter refrained from providing any additional information about his father’s health and left the intimate details for those who were close to him. This includes information such as the stage of his illness or the type of cancer he is suffering from. Instead, the interpreter focused on discussing the work of the healthcare professionals dedicated to caring for the sick. “I feel those who also care for a family member.”

Regarding his work at the foundation, he expressed: “I thank my Heavenly Father and my people at CAP for making me part of this new adventure for me. I am very excited to be of service to my community.”

In contrast, two days after sharing the news, the singer celebrated his 47th birthday surrounded by people’s affection during a baseball game. “Guess who has a birthday today? 🥳 They sang to me at 12am with a hamburger 🍔 and popcorn🍿 🕯️ I laughed a lot but I was suffering inside 😂 Then they fixed it up and they had me the real reaDY cake! May the Lord rebuke them for such wickedness! 😂 The birthday continues tonight in the game of 🇵🇷 🇩🇴 ⚾️. Thank you for your good wishes, GOD BLESS YOU ALL! ✝️” he wrote alongside the video of his celebration.

Daddy Yankee’s family situation

Recent reports suggest that Daddy Yankee is going through a difficult phase in his personal life. It has been rumored for several months that he and his wife, Mireddys González, are going through a rough patch in their almost 29-year-long marriage.

While it was speculated that the couple might be on the verge of separation, the rumors have quietened in recent weeks, potentially indicating that they have resolved their differences and moved past the rocky phase in their relationship.

It is worth noting that Daddy Yankee has also recently wrapped up his La Última Vuelta World Tour, which marked the end of his illustrious music career. As one of the most iconic figures in the reggaeton genre, the singer’s farewell to the stage was an emotional moment for his fans, who bid him a fond farewell as he closed the curtain on this particular chapter of his life.