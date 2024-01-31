Did Shakira talk to Clara Chía? She wanted to tell ‘her side of the story’ after divorce from Piqué

The controversial divorce between Shakira and Gerard Piqué is still making headlines. Following an apparent infidelity between the soccer player and his now-girlfriend Clara Chía, the Colombian singer decided to part ways with Piqué and make a new life in Miami with her two kids, Sasha and Milan.

Now, almost two years after the controversy started, a new source revealed that Clara Chía wanted to talk to Shakira, to tell her side of the story, following the divorce. First reported by the Spanish newspaper ‘El Nacional de Cataluña,’ the 24-year-old was seemingly trying to contact the singer to reach an amicable relationship, as things were getting serious in her relationship with Piqué.

Clara Chía wanted to meet Shakira and apparently reached out to her with the hopes of talking to the singer, however, Shakira was not looking to get in contact with her. “Her intention was to explain how things happened between her and Piqué, and keep a healthy dynamic that wouldn’t affect their kids Milan and Sasha,” the publication reported.

The meeting did not happen and it seems Shakira avoided all contact with her, declining the invitation. “The renowned artist said she wouldn’t meet the woman who had caused a breaking point in her life under no circumstance,” adding that her kids also “wouldn’t be in contact with her.”

According to the publication, Shakira requested “a clause in the custody agreement that specifies that [Clara Chía] will not get close [to her kids].” While both the singer and the soccer player have yet to talk about the agreement publicly, it was also reported that Clara Chía is forced to “abandon temporarily their home” when the kids “travel to Barcelona to spend time with his father.”