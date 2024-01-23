Hillary Clinton goes viral dancing ‘La Macarena’ with Los del Río on her Spain trip

As a highly regarded former official, seeing Hillary Clinton at a conference, convention, or political event wouldn’t surprise anyone. However, it’s not every day we witness Hillary Clinton hitting the dance floor, especially to the beats of ‘La Macarena’ with the renowned duo Los del Río. Yet, believe it or not, this happened! The former U.S. Secretary of State took center stage in a video that is now making waves on social media after her recent visit to Seville. Clinton’s dance moves with the iconic Spanish musicians have become the talk of the town, bringing a delightful and unexpected twist to her public image.

©@juanmamorenobonilla



Hillary Clinton with Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, president of Andalucía.

After her meeting in Madrid with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, Hillary traveled to Seville. During her private visit, she enjoyed some of the tourist attractions of the historic city, as well as its culinary delights. However, undoubtedly, the highlight of this getaway was the spectacular party held in her honor at the iconic Palacio de Dueñas.

Spanish aristocrat Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and her husband Narcís Rebollo opened the doors of this famous building to give Hillary the warmest welcome and host a party in her honor. The evening was filled with prominent figures such as Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, President of the Junta de Andalucía, and celebrities like David Bisbal and Los del Río.

©@juanmamorenobonilla



Hillary with Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Narcís Rebollo, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla and Manuela Villena

Martínez de Irujo took to her social media to share glimpses of the celebration, including the commented-upon moment starring Bill Clinton’s wife. At one point during the gathering, as joy had taken over the atmosphere, Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones (members of Los del Río) took center stage to delight the attendees with their biggest hit: ‘Macarena.’

Loading the player...

No music was needed as the attendees followed the rhythm of the catchy song with claps. At one point, one of the singers focused his attention on Hillary, inviting her to join them in the iconic dance that accompanies the melody. The 76-year-old American politician agreed without much thought and, in good spirits, followed the moves. Although it seemed she didn’t master the choreography, that didn’t hinder her enjoyment, as she remained very cheerful throughout.

David Bisbal también deleitó a Hillary con su música

As the evening unfolded, David Bisbal, the maestro behind ‘Ave María,’ added a magical touch to the festivities. Teaming up with Malaga’s own Vanesa Martín, Bisbal serenaded the gathering with the timeless ballad ‘Se Nos Rompió El Amor,’ originally by the late Spanish songstress Rocío Jurado.

The performance felt like an impromptu jam among friends, capturing the essence of the night as seen in videos shared by the party’s host. David, with his mobile phone in hand, effortlessly followed the lyrics, creating an intimate and authentic atmosphere. Attendees, including Hillary Clinton. With the glimpse we see of this night on social media, it seems the former Secretary of State remains engrossed in her political pursuits, leaving the Spanish soirée as a cherished memory in the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness it.

Related Video: Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Loading the player...