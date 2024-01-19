Camila Alves shares Matthew McConaughey accomplishment since ‘he won’t do it’

Camila Alves McConaughey is proud of her husband. In a new video shared on social media, Alves talked about some of Matthew McConaughey’s literary accomplishments, which he’s too shy to discuss publicly or call attention to.

Alves addresses the camera directly and reveals that McConaughey’s picture book “Just Because” has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for the past 18 weeks. The video shows Alves dressed in white and wearing a white beanie. “18 weeks straight. I’m so happy for him,” she said. “If you see Matthew or want to send him a DM or a message just to congratulate him, it’s a big deal. He won’t talk about it, but his wife will.” Then, adding a personalized message, she added, “Congratulations, babe!”

Alves discussed McConaughey’s book on the post’s caption. “Just Because…I am so happy for my man..! His Picture book “Just Because” is 18 weeks straight in the @nytimes bestseller list! Lets celebrate this because he won’t brag about it!! If you see him congratulate him or send him a message too! he worked hard and it is a special and beautiful book for all ages!!with a message that we can all relate,” she wrote.

McConaughey’s literary career

While McConaughey is primarily known for his work as an actor, he’s published two books over the past few years. In 2020, he published his first. “Greenlights” is a memoir where he discusses his childhood, teenage years, and career in Hollywood, all the while sharing some of the rules he’s followed for happiness and success. His second book, “Just Because,” was published in 2023 and is a picture book for readers of all ages meant to empower them and help them enjoy life and themselves a little better.