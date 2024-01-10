Singer Diego Gallardo is killed amid Ecuador crisis

Diego Gallardo, known by his stage name Aire del Golfo, has died according to local media outlets in Ecuador. Gallardo was a beloved musician and appears to have died in a shootout in Guayaquil, one of the country’s most populated cities.

Miguel Angel Loor, a TV personality and the president of the professional soccer league of Ecuador shared the news on X. “Dieguito Gallardo has been killed by a stray bullet,” reads the post in Spanish. “He was on his way to pick up his son at school. He was a good young man, a musician, father, husband, son, brother, and grandson. He was my wife’s cousin, my cousin. What a disgrace. A broken family.”

Various members of the industry shared their condolences and their pain on social media, including the Sanchez Aguilar Theater. “We mourn the passing of Diego Gallardo, icon of Ecuadorian music. We send a hug in solidarity to his loved ones. Diego, your voice and your art will remain in our hearts.”

Instances of violence, looting and gunfire exploded in Ecuador earlier this week following the disappearance of Adolfo Macías from prison. Macías is one of the most notorious gang leaders in the country. Following the breakout, gunmen stormed a TV studio midbroadcast, with the anchors forced to appear onscreen to request President Daniel Noboa to not intervene. The moment caused a widespread panic, resulting in the country declaring a state of emergency.

Gallardo’s career in music

Diego Gallardo made music for most of his life, teaching himself how to play instruments from a young age. Some of his songs include “Mujer Pitahaya,” “Sin embargo,” and “Piramide.” In 2022, he released two singles called “Quimica,” and “Ay, que calor.” His most recent release came out this year, and is called “Lila sessions n.º 4: Aire del Golfo.”