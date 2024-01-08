Reese Witherspoon confirms “Big Little Lies” is coming back

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that “Big Little Lies” is coming back. While attending the Golden Globes, Witherspoon confirmed the news of her return and revealed that she and her co-star and producer Nicole Kidman were working on putting the series together.

Witherspoon attended the Golden Globes due to her work in “The Morning Show,” where she stars, and “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which was produced by her company Hello Sunshine. She discussed the upcoming season of “Big Little Lies” on the red carpet, which has been heavily discussed by fans and members of the media and is yet to be confirmed by HBO. “We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot,” she said to Variety.

Nicole Kidman has also discussed a third season of “Big Little Lies,” confirming that she was actively working on it. “I loved Big Little Lies,” she said during a Q & A at the CME Group Tour Championship. “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

“Big Little Lies” starred Witherspoon, Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laure Dern, and Shailene Woodley as a group of women in Monterrey, California, who get involved in a murder investigation. It was based on the novel of the same name, written by Liane Moriarty. The series was adapted and produced by David E. Kelley.

Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes

Witherspoon attended the Golden Globes with her son, Deacon Phillippe, 20. "This is my first Golden Globes and really my first awards show," he said in an interview. The two posed for photos and looked stunning together, with Phillippe wearing a tux and Witherspoon wearing a black dress with a pink accent on the breast.

Phillippe revealed some of the advice his mother shared for the Golden Globes: "There's two main things: gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone," he said.

