CELEBRITY NEWS

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating rumors following their divorces this year

This is not the first the actress has been rumored to be dating another celebrity, as many thought she was dating Tom Brady just one month after her divorce.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

2023 has been full of unexpected celebrity splits. Among the long list of separations and divorces, Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner gave some important updates on their respective relationships, which have resulted in a series of speculations about new possible romances.

READ MORE

CELEBRITY SPLITS 2023: THE MOST UNEXPECTED DIVORCES AND BREAKUPS

WHY MERYL STREEP AND DON GUMMER DECIDED TO SEPARATE AFTER 45 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The 47-year-old actress and the 68-year-old actor are the latest pair to be rumored to be linked together. However, Witherspoon has decided to speak up about the rumor via her rep, clearing all types of online speculation. “This story is completely fabricated and not true,” her rep revealed to Page Six.

NBC's "75th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals©GettyImages

It seems both stars are not ready to start dating again, with Witherspoon announcing her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, and Costner finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September. “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” his rep revealed at the time.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones - Arrivals©GettyImages

This is not the first the actress has been rumored to be dating another celebrity, as many thought she was dating Tom Brady just one month after her divorce was shared with the public. Details about her settlement were also revealed in August, with the former couple sharing equal custody of their 10-year-old Tennessee.

The pair shared a joint statement at the time of their separation, explaining that they had “enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Related Video:

Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more