Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating rumors following their divorces this year

2023 has been full of unexpected celebrity splits. Among the long list of separations and divorces, Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner gave some important updates on their respective relationships, which have resulted in a series of speculations about new possible romances.

The 47-year-old actress and the 68-year-old actor are the latest pair to be rumored to be linked together. However, Witherspoon has decided to speak up about the rumor via her rep, clearing all types of online speculation. “This story is completely fabricated and not true,” her rep revealed to Page Six.

It seems both stars are not ready to start dating again, with Witherspoon announcing her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage, and Costner finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September. “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” his rep revealed at the time.

This is not the first the actress has been rumored to be dating another celebrity, as many thought she was dating Tom Brady just one month after her divorce was shared with the public. Details about her settlement were also revealed in August, with the former couple sharing equal custody of their 10-year-old Tennessee.

The pair shared a joint statement at the time of their separation, explaining that they had “enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”