Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, JLo, Jason Mamoa, and more

Happy Saturday! If you celebrate Thanksgiving, you may still be recovering from Thursday’s meal. Your favorite celebrities have been amassing millions of views on TikTok with entertaining video. The weekend is still in motion, so unwind and have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week.

1. Jason Mamoa

Jason Mamoa shows off his new haircut while being so pretty and so popular. The video has over 16 million views.

2. Lele Pons

Lele Pons gets dressed to impress for her great return to Dancing with the Stars forTaylor Swift night after she was eliminated on Music Video Night.



3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion gets all the hotties excited for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

4. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber does a 2023 version of the makeup she wore when she played the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker when she was 16.

@haileybieber when I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibe for the holiday season! 🍬✨ ♬ Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Tchaikovsky) - Ian Post

5. Kim and North

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West show off their transitions and crank out Soulja’s Boy’s dance in their all white Thanksgiving outfits.

6. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera gets ready for her show in Australia and shows off her talent during sound check.

7. Lance Bass

Lance Bass and Mamoa are ultimate friend goals with this cheeky voice over.

8. Jennifer Lopez

JLo and her bestie Loren Ridinger perform a choreographed dance in pajamas.

9. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon wasted no time getting in to the Christmas spirit, covering his home in lights.

10. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon gets the perfect Thanksgiving advice from her mom.