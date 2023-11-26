Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, JLo, Jason Mamoa, and more

Happy Saturday! If you celebrate Thanksgiving, you may still be recovering from Thursday’s meal. Your favorite celebrities have been amassing millions of views on TikTok with entertaining video. The weekend is still in motion, so unwind and have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week.
1. Jason Mamoa
Jason Mamoa shows off his new haircut while being so pretty and so popular. The video has over 16 million views.
@prideofgypsies Your so pretty… so popular #sweetheart#sopopular#newhaircut♬ original sound - Ashley!
2. Lele Pons
Lele Pons gets dressed to impress for her great return to Dancing with the Stars forTaylor Swift night after she was eliminated on Music Video Night.
@lelepons Taylor Swift Night 🥹❤️ Wouldn't miss it for the world #dwts♬ som original - Helo🐈⬛
3. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion gets all the hotties excited for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
@theestallion Hotties, we going to Thee Paris Olympics. Be ready on July 2024, Hot Girl Style! #parisolympics♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion
4. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber does a 2023 version of the makeup she wore when she played the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker when she was 16.
@haileybieber
when I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker.. this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go to vibe for the holiday season! 🍬✨♬ Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (Tchaikovsky) - Ian Post
5. Kim and North
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West show off their transitions and crank out Soulja’s Boy’s dance in their all white Thanksgiving outfits.
@kimandnorth
Happy Thanksgiving♬ original sound - •coca-cola
6. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera gets ready for her show in Australia and shows off her talent during sound check.
@xtina
READY FOR YOU AUSTRALIA 🫶🏻🎤♬ Lady Marmalade - Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, Pink
7. Lance Bass
Lance Bass and Mamoa are ultimate friend goals with this cheeky voice over.
@lancebass What does this dude know about water?? @Jason Momoa ♬ original sound - Hs love bot 🎶|17
8. Jennifer Lopez
JLo and her bestie Loren Ridinger perform a choreographed dance in pajamas.
9. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon wasted no time getting in to the Christmas spirit, covering his home in lights.
@jimmyfallon Time to TURN IT ON!! Christmas Vacation style. #WrapMeUp♬ Wrap Me Up by Jimmy Fallon x Meghan Trainor - Jimmy Fallon
10. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gets the perfect Thanksgiving advice from her mom.
@reesewitherspoon
Thanksgiving math 🤝 my mom Betty 🤣 Where are my salad eaters at?!♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey