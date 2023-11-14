Meet the talented Mexican-American muralist Gustavo Zermeño Jr.

Mexican-American Gustavo Zermeño Jr. has made a name for himself as an artist. Born and raised in Venice, Califronia, his work has become instantly recognizable. From Selena Quintanilla, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hustle and Mac Miller, his hyper-realistic murals, paintings, and cutouts depicting sports heroes and cultural icons have gained him a following, been featured on local and national news, and allowed him to make a living off his art.

©Lauren Roche





While his murals made him a viral sensation, with opportuniities to work with Rams, Dodgers, & Lakers, his work has expanded with sculptures and stylized portraits on canvas and paper. His latest partnership with Tequila Avión allowed him to take inspiration from Chicano culture, and celebrate his southern Calfornia community.

The collaboration was a result of Gustavo’s trip to the Tequila Avión distillery in Mexico, where he witnessed the process of creating the Tequila Avión Reserva Range. The limited edition piece of art is hung proud at the BEYOND THE STREETS and CONTROL Gallery’s UNDER PRESSURE exhibit in Los Angeles until December 23.

©Lauren Roche



The limited-edition print will be available for purchase ($200) at BEYONDTHESTREETS.com while supplies last

One of the first things you notice, is the low riders. “The reason I thought it worked perfect with Avión’s piece was because, I love like the low rider culture, like how it’s family, it’s tradition, and I feel like that’s very similar with Avión and just the tequila making process. It’s very traditional,” he told us. “It has roots and I thought it would be a perfect way to combine, my aesthetic or my style with Avión. Mexico and Los Angeles are very different places, but I was trying to find ways to combine the two.”

When it comes to Zermeño Jr. he had the support of his family when he became an artist. He said his mom “loved it” when he became an artist, and saved some of his first pieces.

“Ever since I was a baby, like I have drawings from before kindergarten that she saved. So she was just ecstatic”

For Zermeño Jr., art saved him in a way. “You know my life wasn’t going in the right direction for a very long time, and art honestly saved me. I stopped messing around and stopped hanging out with the wrong people and just focused on art, and it’s led me to, you know, not just this gallery, but I’ve traveled the world because of it. They took me out to Mexico to visit the distillery, and those are all things that stem from me,” the artist shared.

As a muralist, Zermeño Jr. says it all starts in his head. “I literally can see it in my head. If I close my eyes, I can physically see this stuff. So it starts off there, and then I actually go and scout the wall, take photos, measure it out and then from there, I start sketching it all out, and then I get a very rough sketch and from there is when I start adding in the details and really finalizing those things.”

He also loves including easter eggs in his work, like the painting he did for Avión, which included a shout out to his friends brand, and members of his close circle. “Those are things that I love because when I paint in different communities, I wanna include things that they would understand and they they can embrace. Random people might not notice those things but for the people that understand.”