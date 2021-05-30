Massy Arias reveals secret to summer body confidence, ultimate healthy snack and more

Massy Arias is all about empowering people. The celebrity health coach is on a mission to elevate every aspect of life from the physical to the mental. While the personal trainer has worked with major celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and LaLa Anthony, her approach remains the same no matter who you are: striking a healthy balance between body and mind. And it all starts with snacking.

“The first step to a happier, healthier you can start with simply smart snacking,” the Dominican Republic-born motivator told us during our recent interview. Her superfood snack of choice? Almonds. It comes as no surprise that she’s partnered with California Almonds to encourage nutritious nomming.

A the summer wind starts blowing in and the world begins to reopen, we caught up with Massy to discuss getting out of one’s own pandemic health slump, putting overall wellness ahead of aesthetics, unlocking your best summer body image and more.



©California Almonds



Massy Arias is crazy about almonds HOLA!: Thank you for keeping the world so informed and inspired in this difficult time. Health and wellness has unfortunately taken a backseat for many staying safe at home. What’s your recommendation for those wanting to dive back in, but feeling unmotivated? Massy Arias: Transitioning into a new normal and shaking off those familiar, not so great practices may be tough. However, know that the first step to a happier, healthier you can start with simply smart snacking. There is a huge connection between what we choose to eat and how we feel. Leveling up your wellness game can be as easy as following a tried-and-true formula: eating the right foods and finding a way to move your body daily. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t require a complicated regimen – start with a basic foundation and build upon that! You recently partnered with California Almonds, a snack that’s sure to nurture the body. How did this collaboration come about? I’ve always loved incorporating almonds into my every day. Whether it’s eating almonds with fruit as a snack or incorporating almond milk into a new delicious recipe, almonds are a great source of nutrients that keeps me fueled and focused. So, when presented with the opportunity to partner with California Almonds, I was excited to share my favorite ways to savor this superfood along with the benefits of consuming it. Almonds are clearly an amazing snack choice. There‘s a lot of differing information out there about when exactly to eat: pre or post workout. What do you think is the best strategy on this? The goal is to inspire habits that work for you as an individual, so I think pre or post workout is subjective. Personally, I like to smart snack on foods with lots of nutrients throughout the day. It’s easy to make an excuse that we don’t have the energy to do something, but many aren’t aware that simply eating a handful of almonds [23 exactly] contains major nutrients that your body needs to dominate every hour. I also like to switch it up and may recommend to others an almond milk protein shake or other energy-boosting snacks that gives me that oomph to get me through my training. The best you, needs the best fuel, so lean into the habits that help you feel your best. Yes - at the end of the day how you feel matters most. You talk a lot about mental wellness and put health ahead of aesthetics. As summer nears, people may unfortunately begin to disparage their body and put pressure on themselves to get into whatever their idea of swimsuit shape is. Comparison can be deadly on social media. What’s your advice for getting into and maintaining a body positive mindset? Separating what we see on social media and reality may be difficult, but I like to remind others to take things with a grain of salt – every body is different. It’s important to also consider that your overall wellness is directly connected with our daily choices. Be conscious of your daily habits like the foods you consume and your daily movement. When we fuel good, we feel good. Once you find habits that help you feel your best, remember that consistency is key. It’s important to match your consistent work with a sustainable program and balanced nutrition.



With the world reopening, people are filling the summer with plans to catch up on time missed. What‘s your suggestion for avoiding burnout? It starts on a basic level – fueling yourself with the right foods to feel good. Additionally, incorporating everyday movement is a must. Whether your activity of choice is daily walks around the neighborhood or standing up to stretch every hour, get that movement in! People are also going out to eat more. Do you have any tips for sticking to your meal plan or healthy eating when you‘re out with friends? Make sure your day is filled with as much nutritious food as possible without depriving yourself. I’m always looking for tasty yet nutritious ways to level-up my snack game with ingredients that fill me up without weighing me down. That’s why I like to recommend eating almonds as they are a delicious satiating food, packed with energy-boosting nutrients and prevents overeating or running on empty. Remember to not put strict limitations on the foods you love either – stay mindful of what you’re consuming. I tell my clients all the time, balance is key. I never deprive myself from what my body craves and I make sure to give my body the fuel it needs. You have some wonderful celebrity clients. Can you share a story that‘s inspired you? Working with well-known personalities has been incredibly rewarding. I’m always touched when high profile women seek me out after they hit an inflection point in their life: pregnancy, getting ready for a big role, wedding prep, etc. It takes discipline and hard work to get your mind and body ready for big milestones and I’m proud to be by their side during these important moments in their life. Can you leave us with a go-to phrase or action that inspires you in any down moments? “Warrior mentality.” To me, being a warrior is not about the war zone, it’s about the mindset that you’re entering the war zone with. It means you’re a fighter, a thriver, and even if you don’t succeed, that doesn’t mean you stop. That means you create an opportunity to go at it again. If you want to be a warrior, you must strive to be strong mentally, emotionally and physically.