Latin American artists unite to support childhood education

Over 30 Latin American artists have donated their artwork inspired by migratory birds. The pieces were showcased at the Frost Museum of Science in Miami on October 27th. The collection, curated by Adriana Meneses and Alex Brahim, was available for auction, with the proceeds supporting around thirty educational organizations across the Latin American region.

The exhibition, titled “Migration: Flyways of the Americas,” was organized by the America Viva Alliance (AVA) with the generous backing of AUDUBON, the highly esteemed global environmental organization dedicated to bird conservation,

The auction, accessible to the public online, was part of the III Pan-American Charity Gala, hosted by AVA, an organization based in Miami committed to fostering cultural diversity, inclusivity, and solidarity across the Americas.

The gala, which also took place on October 27th, featured a captivating musical performance titled “America Viva,” which paid homage to Hispanic heritage in the United States.

The performance included two Cuban legends, salsa singer Willy Chirino and Latin Jazz musician and 14-time Grammy winner, Paquito D’Rivera. The two artists along with Spanish flamenco dancer Rafael Campallo joined the organization to to raise funds for over thirty foundations and their educational initiatives aimed at less privileged children across eight countries in the Americas.

The exhibition underscored the significance of preserving migratory birds and, in parallel, highlights the critical importance of childhood education.

Patricia Janiot, who is President of Colombianitos, one of the organizations supporting the educational initiatives and an AVA Ambassador said, “America is an infinite fabric of interconnected routes where nature and the culture of our people continually intermingle”

"América es un tejido infinito de rutas interconectadas donde la naturaleza y la cultura de nuestros pueblos se entremezclan continuamente", @patriciajaniot.

In their official statement, the organization also emphasized, “Just as our continent’s birds require conservation and the preservation of their habitats for the ecological wellbeing of our planet, the education and protection of children must also be a foremost concern for the future of humanity.”

