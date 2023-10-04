Willy Chirino, Paquito D’Rivera, and Rafael Campallo to support Latin American children at América Viva Alliance (AVA) gala

Two revered Cuban legends, the legendary salsa singer Willy Chirino and the iconic Latin Jazz musician and 14-time Grammy winner, Paquito D’Rivera, will join forces with the illustrious Spanish flamenco dancer Rafael Campallo for the third Pan-American Benefit Gala, AMÉRICA VIVA!, hosted by America Viva Alliance (AVA).

Together, they will showcase their talents (salsa, jazz and flamenco) to support children’s education in various Latin American countries. The grand gala will take place on October 27th at 8:00 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center, promising an unforgettable evening of music, dance and philanthropy.

The event, presented by ATR Luxury Homes and ADONEL, with generous support from the entertainment, marketing, and content leader, Loud And Live, will also feature the Miami Children’s Chorus, the New Land Dance Company, and the América Viva Band. These artists will together tell the captivating tale of this rhythmic journey on stage.

“These talented artists take us through our history, our roots, and show us the fusion of cultures that makes us a wonderful continent, explosive in rhythm, color, and art,” -Patricia Janiot, Ambassador of AVA-

©AVA



Willy Chirino, Paquito D’Rivera, and Rafael Campallo will participate in the AVA benefit show.

Ranked among the top 10 shows at the world’s largest art festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and recognized as a Latin Grammy Nominee, AMÉRICA VIVA! is a captivating dance and music show that honors the cultural fusion (“mestizaje”) in the Americas. Featuring 30 dancers, musicians, and vocalists on stage, the performance vividly portrays the emergence of a “mestizo soul” on this continent, born from the blending of Spanish, African, and Indigenous influences.

The America Viva Alliance (AVA), which hosts the show and benefit gala, believes that ‘mestizaje’ means inclusion, and inclusion means solidarity.

The organization, inspired by the multiculturalism of the Americas, was established in 2019 to bring together non-profit organizations to support their humanitarian programs that benefit the most disadvantaged children of the continent.