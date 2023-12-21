Alicia Keys reminds fans she has an incredible Christmas album with ‘Santa Baby’

We are just days away from Christmas, and Alicia Keys is doing her part to bless the world with her incredible voice. The singer always brings a smile to fans’ faces, and this week, she shared a festive video with her followers on Instagram from her Christmas album.

Set to her 2022 cover of “Santa Baby,” Keys shared a clip from the visualizer she used for the Christmas classic. Dressed in a gold gown she makes her way over to the Christmas tree to get a large present.

The song was a part of her Santa Baby studio album, which was her first Christmas album. The eleven-track album features four original songs and seven cover versions of Christmas standards. “I promise NO LIE! I’m listening to this album RAT nah! It’s on ‘you don’t have to be alone’ and I’m emotional, asf lol!! So thankful you decided to do a holiday album!! It’s perfect,” wrote one excited fan in the comments.

The “No one” singer has been in the spirit to entertain. Earlier this month Keys went viral after surprising London Street goers with an impromptu performance on the Sir Elton John piano at St Pancras International Station on December 11, 2023.



The mother is not only a talented singer but an art connoisseur along with her husband, Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean). It was revealed this week that their extensive art collection will be displayed next February at the Brooklyn Museum, per Hypebeast.

Named the “Dean Collection” it is the first time it will be viewed by the public and includes prominent and emerging artists from the black diaspora. The show’s title alludes to the “strengths and bonds between the Deans and the artists they support,” the Brooklyn Museum said in a release. “Along with examining these links and legacies, the exhibition will encourage ‘giant conversations’ inspired by the works on view—critiquing society and celebrating Blackness.”