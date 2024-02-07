Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz host art exhibition in New York

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, born Kasseem Dean, are art lovers. The couple has collected dozens of prestigious art works over the years and are hostin their first exhibition ever at the Brooklyn Museum. The exhibit is called “Giants” and marks their first major exhibition, highlighting works from black artists.

The exhibit features the work of Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and more artists, and focuses on Keys and Beatz’ philosophy: “Artists supporting artists.” “‘Giants’ refers to several aspects of the Dean Collection: the renown of legendary artists, the impact of canon-expanding contemporary artists,” reads the museum’s website. The exhibit is made up of 98 artworks, all made by Black America, African, and African diasporic artists.

“Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been among the most vocal advocates for Black creatives to support Black artists through their collecting, advocacy, and partnerships," said Shelby White and Leon Levy Director Anne Pasternak in a statement. "In the process, they have created one of the most important collections of contemporary art."

Per the Brooklyn Museum, the Deans have been collecting art for over 20 years, with the practice becoming one of their passions. The exhibit will be in display at the museum from a limited amount of time, from February 10th, to July 7th.

©GettyImages



Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at the opening of their exhibit

