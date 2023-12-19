Meet Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss

Kate Moss is a fashion icon, being linked with some of the coolest brands and celebrities over her career. Her younger sister, Charlotte Moss, also known as Lottie, is a retired model, letting go of the career after she decided to prioritize her health. Now she has an active OnlyFans account and attending some of the most exclusive parties in the world.

Here’s what you should know about her:

She started modeling when she was young

©GettyImages



Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss was featured on Vogue magazine when she was 13 years old. Although she wasn’t modeling, she was a bridesmaid in Kate Moss and Jamie Hince’s wedding. She began her modeling career at 16, signing with Storm Model Management. Her work featured her in campaigns for Calvin Klein, and more.

At some point, Moss decided to retire and leave the industry behind. “I didn’t realise how manipulated I was being by the industry and when I realised it made me so depressed, I just sunk further and further down,” she said in the podcast “Mother Half.”

She’s a reality TV star

This year, Moss starred in the reality TV show, “Celebs go Dating.” The show pairs famous couples together, tracking their progess onscreen. Moss also has an OnlyFans account, where she discussed how much money she could make a month. “You can make upwards of like $100k a month if you’re doing it regularly and have followers,” she said. “It’s so good.”

Her dating history

Moss has been linked romantically with various people, including Brooklyn Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio. While the rumors with Beckham were unconfirmed, Moss was photographed with DiCaprio in France.

Her relationship with Kate is complicated

©GettyImages



Kate and Lottie Moss

When speaking with the publication Fabulous, Lottie made it clear that there’s a big age gap between herself and Kate. “Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap.I didn’t grow up with my sister giving us money. We had a tiny two-bedroom house. My parents were bankrupt. I paid for my private school myself with the money I made modelling,” she said.