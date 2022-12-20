Kate Moss is bringing back her iconic 90s hair! The supermodel looks stunning in a new Marc Jacobs campaign, rocking neon pink hair for the photoshoot.

The model looks exactly the same as she looked back in 1999 when she wore her pink hair at the Gianni Versace Spring/Summer 1999 fashion show in Milan. She also had her hair neon pink for the cover of her photo biography, which was photographed by Juergen Teller.